City of Racine playground program offers free meals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will serve free meals to youth ages 17 and younger during the drop-in playground programs being held at neighborhood parks this summer.

Meals will be provided Monday through Thursday at these locations:

11 to 11:45 a.m. — Matson Park, 3334 Fourth St.; Dr. King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; Dr. John Bryant Center, 601 21st St.

Noon to 12:45 p.m. — Greencrest Park, 2801 Delaware St.; Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.; Hantschel Park, 1663 Village Drive; Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.

Families may get free meals through drive-up or walk-up service. Those using drive-up service are asked to remain in their cars and wait for staff to assist them. If using the walk-up service, visitors are asked to practice physical distancing and remain 6 feet apart from other people.

Children who would like to participate in the drop-in playground program may eat on-site with the playground leaders. Meals will be served to children of all ages, however, participation in the playground program is for children ages 7 to 14.

The playground program is held at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Aug. 22. There is no cost to attend and registration is not required.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0