RACINE — Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., announced that more than 25 local businesses will be featured at the Racine Summer Showcase from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 18, and will showcase local food, entertainment, recreation, health, business and more.

The event will feature demonstrations, giveaways, raffles, samples and will conclude with the presentation of the Racine City Favorite awards. People can vote for their city favorite in multiple categories.

Voting will open one week before the event and will remain open throughout the event. City Favorites will be announced at 5 p.m. Thursday. To view the full list of participating businesses and or to vote for a city favorite, go to www.ourcityfavorites.com.

