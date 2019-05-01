Try 3 months for $3

MOUNT PLEASANT — The inaugural Cinco de Mayo 5K Fun Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 5, at Jose’s Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave.

The national anthem and live music will be performed by CD recording artist Cheryl McCrary.

For registration information, go to www.5kevents.org.

Proceeds will help support Racine Youth Sports.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments