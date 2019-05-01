MOUNT PLEASANT — The inaugural Cinco de Mayo 5K Fun Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 5, at Jose’s Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave.
The national anthem and live music will be performed by CD recording artist Cheryl McCrary.
For registration information, go to www.5kevents.org.
Proceeds will help support Racine Youth Sports.
