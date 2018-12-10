RACINE COUNTY — These area churches will hold live Nativities:
- First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will hold its live Nativity from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 21-23. It will feature live animals, costumed characters and a recording of the Christmas story. Hot beverages and treats will be served in the church hall.
- Members of English Settlement United Methodist Church will hold its annual Christmas in the Barn with services every 30 minutes from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Squire Farm, 26715 Church Road, Burlington (Dover). Church members portray angels, shepherds, wise men and innkeepers. Visitors sit on straw bales as scripture is read and carols are sung. Hot cocoa, coffee and Christmas cookies are served.
