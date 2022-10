RAYMOND — Raymond Community Church UCC, 8217 W. Six Mile Road, will host an Amazing Grays luncheon for area senior citizens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Lunch will be served and entertainment will be provided by Tin Bucket. Monthly Amazing Grays luncheons alternate between North Cape Lutheran Church and Raymond Community Church on the third Wednesday of each month through May. Donations are accepted.