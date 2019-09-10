{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ, 1106 11th Ave., is scheduled to host a free community meal from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Donations will be accepted. Carryouts will be available at 6 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

People interested in volunteering at the event may call 262-878-1690 or email ugcongucc@sbcglobal.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments