Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will hold these free Easter events:

  • Easter Egg Hunt, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20. Children should bring their own basket. A hot dog lunch with chips, water and cookies will follow. Reservations are required by calling the church at 262-634-1463.
  • Easter Pancake Breakfast, 9-10 a.m. Sunday, April 21. Attendees may stay for the 10:30 a.m. Easter celebration service.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments