RACINE — People with antique and specialty cars are invited to show them at the Cars & Christ Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Greater Grace Temple, 522 N. Memorial Drive.

The owners of the top three cars with the most votes will get an award. There will be food and family entertainment. For more information, call 262-634-6246.

