YORKVILLE — North Cape Lutheran Church is scheduled to host its third annual Steeple Golf Outing Friday, Aug. 23, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
Participants can register themselves or a team of four. The cost is $100 per golfer and includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart, lunch and dinner. Those who register by July 19 will be entered into a drawing for a special prize. Registrations are due by Aug. 9. Registration forms are available at the church or online at www.northcapelutheran.org.
The day will begin with registration check in and lunch at 11 a.m. A shotgun start begins at noon (four person scramble format). The event will also have various contests, raffles and auctions. Dinner follows the golf outing.
Proceeds benefit North Cape Lutheran Church's Capital Improvement Fund.
