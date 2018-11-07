Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — Raymond Christian Fellowship, 8638 Highway K, will serve as a drop-off location for the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.

Hours of operation are: 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 12-16; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 17; 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18; and 2-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19.

