Church schedules community roundtable

RACINE — North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., will sponsor a community roundtable titled "Building a Safer Racine: What’s Happening and How you Can Help" from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. It is designed to help community residents learn what the city, county, school district and other organizations are doing to reduce violence in Racine and how community members can become involved.