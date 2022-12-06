Church schedules community roundtable

RACINE — North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., will sponsor a community roundtable titled "Building a Safer Racine: What’s Happening and How you Can Help" from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. It is designed to help community residents learn what the city, county, school district and other organizations are doing to reduce violence in Racine and how community members can become involved.
Roundtable participants include Mayor Cory Mason; Maurice Horton, Racine County community violence prevention coordinator; Nakeyda Haymer, Voices of Black Mothers United state lead; Jody Bloyer, RUSD chief of schools; and Lt. Walter Powell of the Racine Police Department.