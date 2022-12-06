 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Church schedules community roundtable

  • 0

RACINE — North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., will sponsor a community roundtable titled "Building a Safer Racine: What’s Happening and How you Can Help" from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. It is designed to help community residents learn what the city, county, school district and other organizations are doing to reduce violence in Racine and how community members can become involved.

Roundtable participants include Mayor Cory Mason; Maurice Horton, Racine County community violence prevention coordinator; Nakeyda Haymer, Voices of Black Mothers United state lead; Jody Bloyer, RUSD chief of schools; and Lt. Walter Powell of the Racine Police Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Toy giveaway set Dec. 11 at RADD

RACINE — Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) and the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club will host a toy giveaway …

Watch Now: Related Video

How to avoid utility scams

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News