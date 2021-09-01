Church offers GriefShare recovery seminar and support group

RACINE — A GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 15-Dec. 8, at Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St.
GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar session topics include "Is this Normal?," "The Challenges of Grief," "Grief and Your Relationships," Why?" and "Guild and Anger."
For more information, call the church office at 262-634-0323.
