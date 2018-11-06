RACINE — Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church makes a community commitment each month by splitting the proceeds of its collections with area nonprofit organizations.
The Beyond-These-Four-Walls initiative began as a way for the church to help others and to support community endeavors that assist individuals and families across a spectrum of needs. All nonprofits are welcome to apply.
Recipient organizations that are selected have representatives make brief presentations to the congregation during their designated month to inform church members of their work, mission and intended use of the funds requested. There must be a two-year period before any recipient organization is eligible to receive the grant a subsequent time.
Grant application forms are now available for the 2019 winter/spring cycle. Grant forms must be received by Dec. 1 to be eligible for consideration. Request a grant application by email: churchoffice@obuuc.org. It can also be accessed by calling the church annex office at 262-634-0659 or by visiting the annex at 419 Sixth St.
