BURLINGTON — Plymouth Congregational Church, 124 W. Washington St., is offering a free community Christmas dinner from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. The public is invited.
The menu includes ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, roll and Christmas cookies.
Deliveries will be available from 11:15 to 1 p.m. for locations up to 15 miles from Burlington.
For dinner reservations, to arrange for a delivery or to volunteer, call 262-763-6890. Leave a name, address and telephone number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.