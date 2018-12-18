Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLINGTON — Plymouth Congregational Church, 124 W. Washington St., is offering a free community Christmas dinner from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. The public is invited.

The menu includes ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, roll and Christmas cookies.

Deliveries will be available from 11:15 to 1 p.m. for locations up to 15 miles from Burlington.

For dinner reservations, to arrange for a delivery or to volunteer, call 262-763-6890. Leave a name, address and telephone number.

