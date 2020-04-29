Church members sew masks, make donations

YORKVILLE — Members of Yorkville United Methodist Church have responded to COVID-19 by getting out their sewing machines and gathering any leftover fabric to create homemade face masks. The number of donated masks likely exceeds 500 and the 12 or more seamstresses are still hard at work.
Ellen Jante has been a longtime supporter and volunteer at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Dover since her late husband Dale was a resident there from 2011 to 2019. The Veterans Home requested 200 masks within a week because of a new order that requires staff and residents to wear a mask. YUMC was able to deliver 225 masks. They are now in need of another 150 to 200 so everyone can have a second mask.
According to Diane Skewes, faith community nurse at YUMC, other health care facilities in need of face masks include Children’s Hospital, Ascension in both Racine and Franklin, Oak Ridge Care Center and Timber Oaks in Union Grove, and community based residences.
Anyone wishing to learn to sew homemade face masks may visit yumc.org and click on the link to the DIY Face Mask Tutorial. Some masks have been made with elastic and some with fabric ties.
“This has been a heartwarming experience for all of us,” said Jante. “It’s a reason for us to connect and share ideas. I’m grateful for all of the people who are still sewing their hearts out to help others.”
Stations of Caring
Another mission of YUMC took place from noon to 3 p.m. on Good Friday. Church members donated items they had on hand to healthcare workers at local hospitals and nursing home/care facilities. Items suggested were personal protective equipment, individually wrapped snacks, hand written notes or cards of thanks for the workers, gift cards to restaurants/coffee shops, and pictures colored by anyone from 2 to 102 years old to decorate halls and/or rooms of patients.
The items were accepted at stations in the church parking lot by gloved and masked volunteers through car windows. Four large decorated Easter boxes were delivered to two Ascension hospitals and two Union Grove facilities.
