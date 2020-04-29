Church members sew masks, make donations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

YORKVILLE — Members of Yorkville United Methodist Church have responded to COVID-19 by getting out their sewing machines and gathering any leftover fabric to create homemade face masks. The number of donated masks likely exceeds 500 and the 12 or more seamstresses are still hard at work.

Ellen Jante has been a longtime supporter and volunteer at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Dover since her late husband Dale was a resident there from 2011 to 2019. The Veterans Home requested 200 masks within a week because of a new order that requires staff and residents to wear a mask. YUMC was able to deliver 225 masks. They are now in need of another 150 to 200 so everyone can have a second mask.

According to Diane Skewes, faith community nurse at YUMC, other health care facilities in need of face masks include Children’s Hospital, Ascension in both Racine and Franklin, Oak Ridge Care Center and Timber Oaks in Union Grove, and community based residences.

Anyone wishing to learn to sew homemade face masks may visit yumc.org and click on the link to the DIY Face Mask Tutorial. Some masks have been made with elastic and some with fabric ties.