RACINE — Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., will host as trunk-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 (rain or shine).

Children can attend in costume and safely trick-or-treat from the trunks of cars decorated by church families in the church parking lot. They will be able to climb on a fire truck and tow truck.

Trick-or-treaters and/or guardians are invited into the church building for hot chocolate, juice box, temporary tattoos, cookie decorating and drawings for Culver’s gift cards (adults).

