Church collecting items for personal care kits

RACINE — Between COVID-19 and the challenges of 2020, the need for Lutheran World Relief (LWR) personal care kits around the world has grown and intensified. The warehouse shelves at LWR are nearly empty.

Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave., invites the public to join efforts to make as many personal care kits as possible. During the 40 days of Lent, the church will collect donations for the kits. Items needed for each kit includes one light-weight bath towel (dark colored preferred) between 20 inches by 40 inches and 27 inches by 52 inches, two bath size bars of soap, one adult toothbrush, one sturdy comb and one nail clipper. Monetary donations will also be accepted to purchase needed items. Make checks payable to Living Faith Lutheran Church and note "personal care kids" in the memo.