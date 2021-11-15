Christmas tree ship wreck is program topic

BURLINGTON — Rochelle Pennington, a Wisconsin author who has written two books detailing the wreck of Lake Michigan’s Christmas tree ship in 1912, will tell the ship’s story in a program at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Veterans Terrace at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

One of the most well-known shipwrecks of the Great Lakes, the Christmas tree ship (the Rouse Simmons), captained by Herman “Santa” Schuenemann, delivered Christmas trees and evergreens to the citizens of Chicago each Christmas season before it was caught in the great storm of 1912 and went to the bottom of Lake Michigan fully loaded with trees. The sunken ship, with its cargo still aboard, was discovered in 1971 and is a popular Great Lakes dive site.

Pennington’s presentation includes many photographs of Schuenemann, his family and his ship. She also mentions many of the little-known facts surrounding the story and will display several artifacts.

The free program, sponsored by the Burlington Historical Society, will be in the Stars and Stripes Room. Refreshments will be served and Pennington will be available for book signings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0