Christmas program topic is Great Lakes shipwrecks

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Historical Society’s 2019 Christmas program will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
The free program will feature Wisconsin author Rochelle Pennington’s newest presentation called “Shipwrecked Shores: An Underwater Look at the Greatest Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes.”
Pennington will describe nearly two dozen shipwrecks, all lying hidden below the surface of Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Huron, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. She will highlight the history and mystery behind the most noteworthy wrecks and raise their murky stories into the light. Pennington is an award-winning newspaper columnist and bestselling author of “The Historic Christmas Tree Ship” and “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.”
Doors open at 12:45 p.m. The program will be preceded by a brief business meeting of the Burlington Historical Society. Refreshments will be served.