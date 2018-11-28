Try 1 month for 99¢

UNION GROVE — A Christmas open house will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Union Grove United Methodist Church, 906 12th Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by the Union Grove High School Dickens Christmas Carolers, the Union Grove Jazz Band, Hims of Harmony and Rick the Magician.

Gingerbread house, cookie and ornament decorating will be available for children, and a holiday movie and snacks will also be provided. The silent auction features baskets and local business gift cards. The second annual pie auction is also scheduled. Popcorn, hot dogs, soda, water and chips are provided.

