RACINE — The Hispanic Roundtable is accepting applications for its free Christmas food basket program for needy Hispanic families.
To obtain the required forms, send email to Richard Goestch, rgoetsch@tds.net.
The forms need to be completed and returned by Nov. 27 to: Richard Goetsch, 510 Sunnyside Drive, Kansasville, WI 53139, or drop off to the attention of Richard Goestch at the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave.
Food will be distributed to those who qualify from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Trinity United Methodist, 3825 Erie St.
