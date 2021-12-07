 Skip to main content
Christmas event for children of veterans

Post 310 and stuffed toys

Members of American Legion Post 310 donated stuffed toys and a $1,500 donation for the Christmas for kids of veterans event. From left are John Capriotti, commander; Bob Jorgensen, adjutant; and Jerry Hipper, sergeant at arms.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and American Legion Post 310 is presenting a Christmas event for children of veterans. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Veterans Outreach offices, 1624 Yout St.

Children can get their picture with Santa and will receive a Christmas gift. The event is for children and grandchildren of veterans. A registration form must be submitted by Dec. 15. Registration forms can be picked up at 1624 or 1609 Yout St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3dNyCln or call Zach Zdroik at 262-221-8350.

