Christmas bird count set Dec. 21

KENOSHA COUNTY — A Christmas bird count will be held all day on Saturday, Dec. 21. Valerie Mann, a National Audubon Society volunteer, is organizing the event.
To be assigned to an area, people are asked to email Mann at kenoshacbc@gmail.com. Every effort will be made to pair new field observers with more experienced birders within designated count areas. Birders are asked to count birds they see on foot, through windows and by vehicle. Birds in various habitats in eastern Kenosha County are counted.
Birders are asked to send their data to Mann at the above email address. She will supply the information to the National Audubon Society.