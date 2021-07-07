Choral Arts Society hosts run/walk fundraiser July 17

RACINE — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (CAS) will host Save Our Songs, a virtual fun run/walk to raise critical funds to support the organization’s recovery from the 2020-21 pandemic. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

The Choral Arts Society is entering its 35th season of presenting choral music programs. The current 2020-2021 season is the only time since 1986 that the CAS has not presented a live concert. It will also be the only season that CAS has not sold a single ticket to events — the primary way CAS generates revenue, marketing and community engagement.

CAS has filled this void by producing and premiering virtual music events that will continue to engage its audience until it is safe to produce live events.

The 2021 Save Our Songs — Fun Run/Walk is a one day event intended to market their brand, generate revenue and engage the public. It will involve CAS singers, donors and the community. Proceeds will support live events presently scheduled to begin in December starting with a traditional "Lessons & Carols" program.

Participants can support a walker by calling 262-634-3250, sending a check to the CAS office or by making an online donation at choralartsonline.org/save-our-songs-walk-or-run.

