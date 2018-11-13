BURLINGTON — The third edition of the "Keep Calm & Eat Chocolate" cookbook will be available for the holidays by the beginning of December in Burlington.
This new cookbook is compiled of recipes collected from past Chocolate Extravaganza’s, friends of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce and fellow chocolate lovers. The chocolate recipes include everything from beverages, breads and muffins, to cakes, pies and cookies.
The cookbook will feature approximately 130 chocolate recipes, a spiral bound glossy cover, easy to use dividers, cooking tips and a history of Burlington.
To order a cookbook, visit the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce at 133 E. Chestnut St. or call 262-763-6044.
The first and second edition cookbooks are also available for $10 each or two for $18 at the chamber office.
