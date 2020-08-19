Chocolate City Open planned Sept. 15

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GENEVA — The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the 24th annual Chocolate City Open scramble golf outing Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Kreuger Road. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the golf outing begins with a shotgun start at noon.

Fees are $125 per person or $500 for a foursome and includes 18 holes of golf, green fees, cart, lunch and dinner, team and individual prizes and raffles.

To register, go to burlingtonchamber.org or call 262-763-6044.

