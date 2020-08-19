 Skip to main content
Chocolate City Open planned Sept. 15
Chocolate City Open planned Sept. 15

LAKE GENEVA — The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the 24th annual Chocolate City Open scramble golf outing Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Kreuger Road. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the golf outing begins with a  shotgun start at noon.

Fees are $125 per person or $500 for a foursome and includes 18 holes of golf, green fees, cart, lunch and dinner, team and individual prizes and raffles.

To register, go to burlingtonchamber.org or call 262-763-6044.

