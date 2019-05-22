BURLINGTON — The annual Chocoholic 5K/10K Run/Walk will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at Riverside Park, 517 Congress St.
The national anthem will be sung by vocalist Cheryl McCrary. People who come dressed as the best Elvis look-alike and we receive a special prize.
For more information and to register, go to www.runwalk.events.
