Chocoholic 5K/10K is now Kringle Krush 5k/10K

RACINE — 5Kevents has announced that the Chocoholic 5K/10K is now the Kringle Krush 5k/10K. The move is part of the company's rebranding efforts with the City of Burlington and the Burlington Jamboree, formerly Chocolate Fest.

The name change is a strategic move to improve the popularity and familiarity of the event and give it the rebranding and marketing edge it needs to increase in value and popularity. The event remains a major part of the culture and tradition of the Burlington community.

The Kringle Krush 5K/10K timed endurance event will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 29. Upon completion, participants are provided a variety of Wisconsin’s kringle and can partake in the Burlington Jamboree and carnival at 1 p.m.

Register online at http://KringleKrush.5K.run.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0