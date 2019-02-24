Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Ave., is taking reservations for its annual chili supper carryout orders that can be picked from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

The cost for one-pint containers is $4 each or two for $7. People may reserve carryout orders by March 1 by calling 262-884-9047 and leaving a name, phone number and number of requested carryout containers.

The eat-in chili supper at no charge will also be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in the church dining room. Walk-ins are welcome.

