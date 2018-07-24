WILMOT — The Kids Adventure Games race will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 3-5, at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road
Designed exclusively for children ages 6 to 14, the Kids Adventure Games is a multi-discipline adventure race. The event will include zip lining, cargo netting, biking, hiking, climbing, rappelling, slip-sliding and other activities.
Children, in teams of two, will compete together on bike, in water and on foot through a challenging 3.5- to 5-mile adventure course, featuring man-made and natural obstacles like zip lines, massive cargo nets, rope courses, river tubing, giant slip-and-slides and more.
The cost to register is $160 for a two-child team. To register or for more information, go to www.kidsadventuregames.com.
