Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — An event called Waldorf Puppet Play & Circle Time for young children will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.

Trained Waldorf Early Childhood teachers will present a puppet play, followed by some outdoor play and work time, and ending with circle time. Refreshments will be served. There will be an opportunity for those attending to have their questions answered about Waldorf Early Childhood Education, and time to spend with the animals at the Eco-Justice Center.

The cost is $5 per child or $10 per family of any size. Reservations are required by sending email to brian@ecojusticecenter.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments