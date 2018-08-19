Children in the Cops 'N Kids Reading Center summer program titled "How Does Your Garden Grow" helped plant seeds, water, weed and tend the Racine Urban Garden Network gardens at Marquette Street and Villa Street this summer. The children also harvested their fruits of their labor by preparing the food as their snack for the day. They also read and wrote stories about freshly grown food, and learned about the foods they grow and eat and the choices they make. The children were encouraged to try different foods prepared in different ways. They were recently treated to a fun day at the Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain on Sixth Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.