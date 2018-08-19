Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Children in the Cops 'N Kids Reading Center summer program titled "How Does Your Garden Grow" helped plant seeds, water, weed and tend the Racine Urban Garden Network gardens at Marquette Street and Villa Street this summer. The children also harvested their fruits of their labor by preparing the food as their snack for the day. They also read and wrote stories about freshly grown food, and learned about the foods they grow and eat and the choices they make. The children were encouraged to try different foods prepared in different ways. They were recently treated to a fun day at the Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain on Sixth Street.

