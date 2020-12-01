 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children can submit a letter to Santa Claus
0 comments

Children can submit a letter to Santa Claus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santa

RACINE — Even though the annual Holiday Parade is canceled, U.S. Postal Service carriers will sill be gathering letters to Santa Claus from area children.

Letters can be placed as "outgoing" mail in mailboxes or they can be given directly to carriers on the street. No postage is required. Parents should make sure they include their children’s name and a return address. Santa has a busy crew standing by to answer and reply to all letters.

Additionally, there will be a Santa’s mailbox located inside the lobby at the Racine Yacht Club, 2 Barker St.

The requested deadline for the letters is Monday, Dec. 7.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News