Children can submit a letter to Santa Claus

RACINE — Even though the annual Holiday Parade is canceled, U.S. Postal Service carriers will sill be gathering letters to Santa Claus from area children.

Letters can be placed as "outgoing" mail in mailboxes or they can be given directly to carriers on the street. No postage is required. Parents should make sure they include their children’s name and a return address. Santa has a busy crew standing by to answer and reply to all letters.