Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Safe Haven of Racine Inc., 1030 Washington Ave., is scheduled to hold its annual child abuse awareness event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

The public is invited to join the organization for a pinwheel planting ceremony in honor of child abused victims.

The event will include grab bags, a cookout, guest speakers and music by a DJ.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments