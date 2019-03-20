RACINE — Safe Haven of Racine Inc., 1030 Washington Ave., is scheduled to hold its annual child abuse awareness event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6.
The public is invited to join the organization for a pinwheel planting ceremony in honor of child abused victims.
The event will include grab bags, a cookout, guest speakers and music by a DJ.
