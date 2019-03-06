Try 3 months for $3
CHARLIE SYKES

Charlie Sykes hosts his radio talk show at WTMJ (620 AM) on Dec 5, 2016, in Milwaukee. Sykes ended his local show that year after broadcasting at WTMJ for 23 years.

 SAIYNA BASHIR, Capital Times

SOMERS — It’s not too often the public gets a chance to ask questions of a national cable news host, but soon some students and residents will get the chance.

Conservative pundit and former WTMJ-AM radio host Charlie Sykes is scheduled to preside over a question-and-answer session at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. There is no admission fee.

Sykes is an NBC and MSNBC contributor, a contributing editor at the Weekly Standard and the host of the magazine’s Daily Standard podcast. He is also author of nine books and was co-editor of the National Review College Guide.

His most recent book, “How the Right Lost Its Mind,” lays out how, in Sykes’ view, the American conservative movement came to lose its values.

More information about the event can be found at uwp.edu/learn/colleges/socialsciencesprofessionalstudies/sykes.cfm.

