SOMERS — It’s not too often the public gets a chance to ask questions of a national cable news host, but soon some students and residents will get the chance.
Conservative pundit and former WTMJ-AM radio host Charlie Sykes is scheduled to preside over a question-and-answer session at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. There is no admission fee.
Sykes is an NBC and MSNBC contributor, a contributing editor at the Weekly Standard and the host of the magazine’s Daily Standard podcast. He is also author of nine books and was co-editor of the National Review College Guide.
His most recent book, “How the Right Lost Its Mind,” lays out how, in Sykes’ view, the American conservative movement came to lose its values.
More information about the event can be found at uwp.edu/learn/colleges/socialsciencesprofessionalstudies/sykes.cfm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.