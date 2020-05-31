Charity golf outing to benefit Racine Zoo
Charity golf outing to benefit Racine Zoo

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Round for Rhinos, the Racine Zoo's first nine-hole charity golf outing, will be held Thursday, June 25, at Meadowbrook County Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road. It will begin at 2 p.m. with a shotgun start.

The outing includes nine holes of golf, a cart, dinner and two cigars. A cash bar will be available.

The cost to participate is $200. To register, go to racinezoo.org and find the link under the Events tab. Proceeds benefit daily needs and veterinary care of the animals at the Racine Zoo.

