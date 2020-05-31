Charity golf outing to benefit Racine Zoo

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Round for Rhinos, the Racine Zoo's first nine-hole charity golf outing, will be held Thursday, June 25, at Meadowbrook County Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road. It will begin at 2 p.m. with a shotgun start.
The outing includes nine holes of golf, a cart, dinner and two cigars. A cash bar will be available.
The cost to participate is $200. To register, go to racinezoo.org and find the link under the Events tab. Proceeds benefit daily needs and veterinary care of the animals at the Racine Zoo.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!