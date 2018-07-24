KENOSHA — The Racine County Opportunity Center (RCOC) will host a Golf for Kids golf outing with a shotgun start at noon Friday, Aug. 3, at Maplecrest Country Club, 9401 18th St.
The event will include a day of golf with various contests, raffle prizes, silent auction at 5 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m. People can also donate a raffle prize or silent auction item.
The cost is $100. Proceeds benefit RCOC and its programming. To register, go to rcoc.us. For more information, call 262-554-6515 or email Sheryl.hamilton@myrcoc.org.
