RACINE — The Racine Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will participate in the 22nd annual Worldwide Candle Lighting event at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, in the chapel at Mound Cemetery, 1147 West Blvd.
Chapter members will light candles for one hour to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, siblings and grandchildren who left this world too soon.
Beginning in New Zealand, this event unites hundreds of thousands of families and friends around the world creating a virtual 24-hour wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone. Families gather in quiet remembrance of their children who have died, but will never be forgotten. After the candle lighting, all are invited to stay and share their stories about their loved ones with others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.