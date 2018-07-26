RACINE — The Main Gallery Chair-i-ties Auction will return to Downtown’s Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, on Saturday, Aug. 4. The public event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will feature one-of-a-kind, original works of art, including hand-painted furniture, photography and pallet art, created by participants in the city’s Main Gallery youth employment program.
The Chair-i-ties Auction is an annual fundraiser for Main Gallery, a summer program implemented by the City of Racine's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Dept. that provides meaningful employment in the arts for local youth. Participants work under the guidance of experienced, professional artists and are taught valuable job skills, while also learning artistic techniques and creative expression.
This summer, a total of 28 youth ranging in age from 14 to 18 are employed by Main Gallery, according to Jason Mars, recreation supervisor for the City of Racine. They are working in three groups, each one focusing on different media, with a different, practicing artist. Dave Castaneda is leading the furniture painting group; Denise Zingg leads the photographers; and Toby Prioletta leads the multi-media group, which created pallet art, as well as bird houses and painted, decorative mirrors.
Saturday's Chair-i-ties event will begin with viewing of the artwork at 10 a.m., followed by the live auction at 11 a.m., with auctioneer Paul Vnuk leading the bidding. Main Gallery participants will be on-hand, presenting their works of art.
In addition to the items that will be auctioned off, Main Gallery participants will be selling calendars, featuring photographs of Downtown Racine, for $10 each.
Proceeds from the event support the continuation of the Main Gallery program, which is in its 24th year in Racine. Additional funding for the program is provided by grants and donations from sponsors. The Chair-i-ties Auction is organized by volunteers from the Racine Arts Council.
Main Gallery is a paid program requiring young artists to work approximately 18 hours per week. A limited number of applicants is accepted each year, and those applying must be 14-18 years of age and residents of Racine County (preference is given to City of Racine residents). Applications for Main Gallery 2019 will be available as of March 1 from the City of Racine PRCS department.
For more information, contact Jason Mars at 262-636-9454 or jason.mars@cityofracine.org. More information is also available online at www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec/Jobs/.
