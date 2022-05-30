 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chainsaw safety presentation at River Bend

CALEDONIA — Aaron Schauer, Gateway Technical College's Arboriculture/Urban Forestry instructor and program director, will share his knowledge and expertise on the basic rules when cutting with a chainsaw from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

Schauer will discuss cutting technique, how a chainsaw works to cut wood, chaps and other safety equipment. A basic tree-felling demonstration and discussion will be held.

There is no fee to attend; donations are accepted. Call 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org for reservations.

