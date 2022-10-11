Celebrating White Cane Awareness Day Oct. 15

Events across the country are planned for Saturday, Oct. 15, to draw attention to white cane awareness. At the urging of the National Federation of the Blind, in 1964 Congress designated Oct. 15 of each year as White Cane Awareness Day, recognizing that people with vision impairments or blindness use white canes to travel safely and independently.

Tami Frentzel, Society's Assets independent living coordinator, is organizing an event at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Kenosha Society’s Assets office. She invites area residents to learn more about white canes, those who use them, traffic laws and accessibility in the community.

People of any age and disability, as well as those who want to show support, will walk or roll through Downtown Kenosha. After the walk, discussion, resources and refreshments will be available.

Help offered

Society’s Assets offers resources to caregivers of a family member, friend or neighbor. They can also be paid for the time they are helping. People can call the Intake Department at 262-637-9128 to find out if they qualify for the Familiar Faces, Familiar Places program.

Art contest

The agency is sponsoring its 23rd annual youth art contest. Students in grades kindergarten through high school in its service area of Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties are invited to participate. Parents or students can obtain instructions and an entry blank at societysassets.org. The contest theme is “Ability. . . not Disability.” Prizes are awarded to winners in four grade categories. Contest entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 4.

Scholarship applications

Current and incoming college students with disabilities can apply for scholarships if they reside in the Society’s Assets service area which includes Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. Graduating high school seniors, continuing students or adults returning to school on a full-time basis in the fall of 2023 are eligible. Judging is based on academic record, extracurricular activities, personal essay and recommendations. Applications will be available starting Oct. 24 at societysassets.org. They are due by Feb. 1. For information or to request an application, contact Donna Menarek at 262-637-9128.

Get out and vote

Do you have a disability and need assistance getting registered to vote? Contact an independent living coordinator at Society’s Assets. Also, get help with finding a polling place, accessibility, transportation and knowing your rights. Call 800-378-9128.

Is helping others your calling?

Society’s Assets consumers living in their homes need help with housekeeping, shopping and personal care. This position comes with orientation and training if needed; weekly pay for working flexible, daytime hours; and sign-on and refer-a-friend bonuses. Call 262-637-9128, visit the office on weekdays at 5200 Washington Ave., Racine, Suite 225, or apply at societysassets.org.