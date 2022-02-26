Celebrating a world of flavors

The FoodWIse Racine/Kenosha Team is dedicated to engaging the community through interactive, nutritious and healthy activities.

For March, the program will celebrate "A World of Flavors" for National Nutrition Month, highlighting recipes from across the world. These questions address how to get involved:

Q: How can the community get involved in National Nutrition Month?

A: To help Celebrate National Nutrition Month with the FoodWIse Team, go to its Facebook page, facebook.com/UWEX.RKNEP, and share its innovative post highlighting FoodWIse weekly recipes in English and Spanish.

Q: How can families and communities promote healthy eating?

A: The FoodWIse team has partnered with the public libraries in Racine and Kenosha to display books throughout March. The books will help families plan healthy meals and eat together. The FoodWIse program promotes eating together at mealtimes to help children learn family bonding. The books will also provide shopping tips on buying and serving more fruits and vegetables with meals. The goal is to empower children to select their healthy foods during the cooking process. Empowering youth starts with education and getting them involved in the kitchen. FoodWIse's mission is to educate at the individual, community and system levels.

Q: Who do I contact to learn how to partner with the FoodWIse Program?

A: Contact Rebecca Ordaz at rebecca.ordaz@wisc.edu or call 262-635-6824. A FoodWIse team member will provide a brief overview of its program requirements and any upcoming series in English and Spanish in the area.

