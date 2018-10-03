RACINE — The Catholic Woman’s Club of Racine will begin its 116th year of being a positive force in the Racine community at a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
New members are invited to join the club as they celebrate the Catholic woman and to attempt to make this world a better place to live. The club does this by promoting the gospel; bringing together women in the intellectual, cultural and practical advancement of women in accordance with Catholic principles; building relationships within the community through its service to others, and by giving back to the community by way of philanthropy donations.
The program following the luncheon will feature Kimberly Bieneck, volunteer and events coordinator of the Donate Life Foundation.
The club motto is “women of love, women of compassion walking together for justice and peace.” The Rev. Terry Huebner, former Pastor of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, is the club chaplain and spiritual director.
For more information or to make a reservation for the luncheon, call Mary Willmes at 262-884-1068.
