Cartoon cat seeks to moderate electronics use in children

RACINE — The cat, MEU (for moderate electronics use and pronounced mew), gives a thumbs-up to Racine children and parents as a friendly reminder to use digital media wisely — balanced with reading, nature and play.
The cat and its message were created by a group in the 22nd year of Leadership Racine, partnering with Ascension All Saints Pediatrics department.
“We’re excited about our partnership with Ascension and look forward to sharing our finished campaign this spring,” said Patrick Todd, Leadership Racine member and manager at Nicholsworth Group. “Excessive electronic use is an important and oftentimes overlooked public health issue. I’m proud to be part of a project helping to raise community awareness about appropriate digital media use.”
The idea for the MEU project began with the Pediatrics Department at Ascension All Saints, in memory of their colleague Dr. Bob Ortwein. Throughout his career, Ortwein generously shared his wisdom, wit and exceptional capacity to enjoy life with his patients and families. He was also passionate about the value of reading, beginning in early childhood and continuing throughout the lifespan.
Through MEU, the pediatric providers at Ascension All Saints aim to link Ortwein's passion for literacy with the challenge of creating a healthy balance between 21st century technology and more traditional learning and leisure. In addition to Leadership Racine’s contribution, this public education initiative included collaborative brainstorming with several community organizations and draws on guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The MEU project recognizes the omnipresence of digital media in the 21st Century and the need to introduce and use it thoughtfully.
"The very speed that we value about our technology can also disrupt the attainment of developmental skills that are key to children's future success," notes Dr. Michelle Snyderman. "These include the ability to maintain attention, put forth sustained effort over time, and 'stop and think' when faced with frustration or challenges. Children exposed to excessive digital media are less likely to have learned these skills, and more likely to struggle with tantrums and other disruptive behavior. Emotional self-control often improves when electronic media and video games are replaced by more traditional learning and play."
Posters and brochures with tips on when to introduce electronics and how to do so wisely will be distributed around the community. Also keep an eye out for a MEU-inspired book box designed by local artist Bill Reid (location to be determined).
In the meantime, parents can continue to tune their children's nervous systems to the rhythm of the natural world: explore in forests and in books, plant gardens and grow conversations.
