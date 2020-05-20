Cartoon cat seeks to moderate electronics use in children

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The cat, MEU (for moderate electronics use and pronounced mew), gives a thumbs-up to Racine children and parents as a friendly reminder to use digital media wisely — balanced with reading, nature and play.

The cat and its message were created by a group in the 22nd year of Leadership Racine, partnering with Ascension All Saints Pediatrics department.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Ascension and look forward to sharing our finished campaign this spring,” said Patrick Todd, Leadership Racine member and manager at Nicholsworth Group. “Excessive electronic use is an important and oftentimes overlooked public health issue. I’m proud to be part of a project helping to raise community awareness about appropriate digital media use.”

The idea for the MEU project began with the Pediatrics Department at Ascension All Saints, in memory of their colleague Dr. Bob Ortwein. Throughout his career, Ortwein generously shared his wisdom, wit and exceptional capacity to enjoy life with his patients and families. He was also passionate about the value of reading, beginning in early childhood and continuing throughout the lifespan.