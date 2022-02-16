 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carthage welcomes Rosario Marin to campus Feb. 23

KENOSHA — Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, will welcome Rosario Marin to campus at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. Marin will speak in the Todd Wehr Center Jockey Club Rooms.

Marin is an entrepreneur, an international keynote speaker, author, and serves as an advisor to two corporations in Australia and Mexico. She was appointed by President George W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the 41st treasurer of the United States.

Marin will discuss the future of U.S. and Latin American economic relations, in particular the challenges and opportunities in the relationship between Mexico and the United States. This event is free, but registration is required; go to carthage.edu/live/forms/137-1.

