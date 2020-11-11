Carthage welcomes Butler as speaker

KENOSHA — Carthage College will welcome two-time NBA All-Star, author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and media personality, Caron Butler, for a virtual engagement highlighting his incredible journey from his upbringing in Racine to ultimate success in the NBA.

The event, “A Modern Day Renaissance Man — The Journey of Beloved NBA Legend Caron Butler,” will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 via Zoom.

From a young gang member and drug dealer to a dedicated community leader, accomplished professional athlete, businessman and devoted humanitarian, Butler overcame adversity to defy all odds. After a stellar college career at the University of Connecticut, Butler was taken with the 10th overall pick of the 2002 draft by the Miami Heat. During his 14-year career, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.