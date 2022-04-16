Carthage welcomes acclaimed writer Sidik Fofana

The rising New York author’s debut collection, “Stories from the Tenants Downstairs,” is scheduled for publication in August. It’s composed of nine short stories about the residents of a fictional building in Harlem.

A high school English teacher in Brooklyn, Fofana earned a master of fine arts degree in creative writing from New York University. His work has also appeared in the Sewanee Review and Granta, and the Center for Fiction awarded him an Emerging Writer Fellowship in 2018.