Carthage welcomes acclaimed writer Sidik Fofana

KENOSHA — Carthage College will offer two free events featuring award-winning writer Sidik Fofana:
- April 20: As part of Carthage’s Visiting Writers Series, Fofana will give a public reading at 6 p.m. in the Niemann Media Theater on the lower level of Hedberg Library on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
- April 22: The public can meet Fofana and celebrate Black identity at a community gathering in the green space next to the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St., Kenosha, from noon-2 p.m. Art activities, a food truck, music, games and the Bookmobile will be on-site.
The rising New York author’s debut collection, “Stories from the Tenants Downstairs,” is scheduled for publication in August. It’s composed of nine short stories about the residents of a fictional building in Harlem.
A high school English teacher in Brooklyn, Fofana earned a master of fine arts degree in creative writing from New York University. His work has also appeared in the Sewanee Review and Granta, and the Center for Fiction awarded him an Emerging Writer Fellowship in 2018.