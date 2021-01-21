Carthage professor to lead virtual workshop on trauma

ETHICS & BOUNDARIES IN TRAUMA WORK

KENOSHA — Carthage College professor Debbie Minsky-Kelly will lead a virtual workshop for social workers and other mental health professionals titled “Ethics and Boundaries in Trauma Work: Unique Challenges and Opportunities” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

This workshop examines the unique ethical questions raised when working with survivors of trauma. Participants will explore the adequacy of current definitions of trauma and ways the profession can address traumatizing effects of toxic stressors such as racism, poverty and other forms of oppression.

Minsky-Kelly’s career as a social worker spans more than 25 years including leadership in mental health and addiction treatment with children, teens and families.

The cost is $100. Proceeds benefit Carthage social work students with financial need. For or a link to the online registration form, contact Minsky-Kelly at dkelly1@carthage.edu.

