Carthage improv troupe to host online comedy charity event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Merely Players, Carthage College’s improv comedy troupe, will release “Carthival 2020,” a special variety show to raise money for Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that provides food for those in need.

This year’s event has moved to an online format which will be released at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25. It will include a collection of video submissions from the Carthage community which will include music, comedy acts and improv comedy from the Merely Players.

“Carthival is our signature end of the year event, so it feels good to be able to continue the tradition, even if it is in an alternate format this year,” says Adam Larson, Merely Players president and a member of the Carthage Class of 2020.

This is the first time Merely Players has done a fundraising event in conjunction with their performance. They hope to raise $800 for the charity. Carthival 2020 will be available on the Merely Players YouTube channel and donations will be accepted through GoFundMe.

Merely Players Improv Comedy was founded in 1993 and regularly performs for the Carthage community and general public. Earlier this month Merely Players was named the Carthage College 2020 Student Organization of the Year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0