KENOSHA — Tickets for all performances of the 2019 Christmas Festival at Carthage College are now on sale.
The Christmas Festival is held in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, as well as 4 p.m. Dec. 8.
Featuring the majestic sounds of the Fritsch Memorial Organ, the Carthage Christmas Festival follows the age-old tradition of retelling the Christmas story through lessons and carols. This year’s theme, “Light and Life to All,” comes from the third verse of the traditional carol “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”
Highlights include the world premiere of “Gaudete! Christus est natus,” an a cappella choral work by Slovenian composer Andrej Makor that Carthage commissioned for the occasion. The program also features the regional premiere of “Christus natus est,” a work for choir and orchestra by Rosephanye Powell with text from a poem by African-American poet Countee Cullen, a major figure in the Harlem Renaissance.
Carthage Music Department ensembles participating in the Christmas Festival include the Chorale, Treble Choir, Lincoln Chamber Singers, Wind Orchestra, Philharmonic and Choir, winner of the 2019 Spittal (Austria) International Choir Competition in June. The program concludes with the Service of Light, when the chapel fills with candlelight.
Seating for the program is general admission, and the cost is $10. Tickets can be purchased by going to carthage.edu/tickets, or by calling 262-551-6661.
A holiday buffet is offered before the Friday and Saturday evening concerts, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The cost for the buffet is $35, which includes a ticket to that night’s performance.
In addition, the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art will be open one hour before each Christmas Festival performance. Go to carthage.edu/artgallery to learn more about the upcoming exhibition.
Free parking will be available on campus, and a shuttle service will operate before and after each performance to transport guests between the visitor lots and the concert venue.
Keep 'em. This concert was always free to the public. Bah, humbug.
